Sprint adds wireless phone subscribers and trims losses in first quarter

Sprint added high-value phone subscribers and month-to-month customers in the first three months of this year while trimming its financial losses compared with a year ago.
The Overland Park-based wireless company said its 187,000 new connections brought to 59.702 million the number of connections it has to its wireless network at the end of March.
Sprint’s phone customer gains were split between those who meet higher credit standards and are billed for service each month, as well as pre-paid customers who have lower quality credit and pay month-to-month. Sprint had been shedding pre-paid customers.
Financially, Sprint posted a net loss of $283 million in January, February and March. The loss equaled 7 cents a share and was smaller than the $554 million loss, or 14 cents a share, in the same months of 2016.
For all of its fiscal year, Sprint lost $1.2 billion, or 30 cents a share, compared with nearly $2 billion, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenues for the year totaled $33.3 billion, up 3.6 percent.
“Sprint took a big step forward in the second year of our turnaround plan,” CEO Marcelo Claure said in the company’s announcement. “Net operating revenues returned to growth and cost reductions accelerated.”
Revenues in the quarter were 5.8 percent higher than a year ago at $8.54 billion, but a larger share of revenues were tied to phones and other equipment. Revenues generated from wireless services declined.
The company’s finances were helped by $2.1 billion in cost reductions throughout the company’s fiscal year, which brought to $3.4 billion the amount of cuts it has made in two years.
Looking at its operations, the company made a $1.76 billion operating profit for the year but slid to a loss after paying $2.5 billion in interest expenses and other costs.
Sprint said it expected to show an operating profit of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in its new fiscal year, which beganApril 1.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
