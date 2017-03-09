Sprint retail partner RadioShack files for bankruptcy for second time in 2 years

Sprint retail partner RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years.
The companies had teamed up in 2015 after the troubled electronics retailer was emerging from a bankruptcy reorganization. Sprint and RadioShack signs shared the front of stores as the Overland Park-based wireless carrier hoped the quick and low-cost expansion of its retail footprint would help attract subscribers.
It proved less successful than at least RadioShack had hoped, and it is closing about 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.
Sprint said it will retain part of the stores for itself.
“The bottom line is that RadioShack’s Chapter 11 filing is not material to Sprint’s business and we have an agreement in place to convert several hundred RadioShack stores to Sprint company owned retail stores,” a Sprint spokeswoman said in an email.
Kevin Crull, Sprint’s president of Omnichannel Sales, said in a statement that the original partnership with RadioShack’s operator, General Wireless Operations, included terms to protect Sprint even in the event of a second bankruptcy by RadioShack.
“We evaluated the performance and location of Sprint-RadioShack stores and reached an agreement with General Wireless Operations to convert several hundred doors into Sprint corporate-owned stores. We will redeploy to other Sprint stores assets such as signage, displays and inventory currently at RadioShack locations which are closing,” Crull’s statement said.
Crull also said Sprint “will provide opportunities for all Sprint employees working at Sprint-RadioShack locations to transition to another Sprint store.”
RadioShack, based in Fort Worth, Texas, filed its petition in bankruptcy court in Delaware on Wednesday.
In a statement, RadioShack President and Chief Executive Officer Dene Rogers said since the company’s bankruptcy filing in 2015, the retailer had made progress in stabilizing operations, including reducing operating expenses by 23 percent.
But Rogers says several reasons, including a partnership with wireless carrier Sprint that proved not to be as profitable as expected, prompted the latest bankruptcy filing.
General Wireless, part of hedge fund Standard General, acquired the RadioShack trademark and many of its stores after its 2015 bankruptcy.
RadioShack was founded in 1921. Long known as the place to find batteries and obscure electronic parts, in recent years the company tried to remake itself as a specialist in wireless devices and accessories.
That strategy largely was stymied by the advent of smartphones.
RadioShack has tried to update its image but faces formidable competition from online and discount retailers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments