Legends Outlets is getting a discount home furnishing chain

Legends Outlets has confirmed it has a new HomeGoods store under construction.
HomeGoods, a national home decor retailer, plans a spring 2018 opening in a new 20,097-square-foot building behind F21 Red and near T.J. Maxx at 1817 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kan. Construction started in April.
HomeGoods, which is owned by TJX Companies Inc., was founded in 1992 and now has more than 550 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It also is opening a new location in the redeveloped Liberty Commons on May 21 and in Overland Park’s Prairiefire development in August.
Legends Outlets is just north of Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 and Parallel Parkway. It is home to more than 75 retailers including Coach, Banana Republic Factory Store and Vans Outlet.
