Homestyle restaurant for former Merriam IHOP; could a hotel, more restaurants soon join it?

The iconic blue IHOP roof has been replaced by a bright red one, just one indication of new things to come at the former Kmart center in Merriam.
IHOP shut down in September after more than five decades in business in the corner spot at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam.
But Moe Sharifi, owner of the Pegah’s Family Restaurant in Lenexa and two in Shawnee, recently took over the spot, remodeled it and has opened another Pegah’s in the space.
It serves breakfast items including omelets, french toast and pancakes, along with hot and cold sandwiches, homestyle platters such as smothered chicken breast, pork cutlets and spaghetti and meat sauce,. Also on the menu — grilled Alaskan salmon, steak and shrimp, entree salads and burgers. It also has daily specials.
Sharifi also brought back many of the IHOP employees. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Block & Co. Inc. Realtors is developing the site which includes the 108,210-square-foot Kmart building on 11.79 acres. Several restaurant pad sites facing the bustling Shawnee Mission Parkway also are available for a ground lease or build-to-suit. A former Winstead’s sits on one of those sites. It closed on Jan. 25.
Krispy Kreme operates in a freestanding building on the site.
The Block & Co. plan calls for one or two hotels on the south side of the property, on the site of the Kmart building.
“We are very confident that it will include one hotel but it also could include retail or entertainment,” said David Block, president of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors.
Park Place updates
Two holiday pop-ups will be permanent tenants in Leawood’s Park Place, while another tenant has relocated and expanded.
▪ SewKC sold Kansas City-made apparel, accessories, jewelry, hats, tees and home decor items at its holiday pop-up. Now it has signed a lease for a space at 11529 Ash St. and plans a March opening.
▪ Restoration Emporium opened a holiday pop-up in Park Place then signed a permanent lease for the space at 11543 Ash St. It offers vintage and vintage-inspired farmhouse and urban decor. It also has a 30,000-square-foot location in the West Bottoms.
▪ Alysa Rene Boutique, which opened in Park Place in 2012, has relocated and expanded at 11547 Ash St. in January.
Reader question
There’s a “for lease” sign up on the Best Buy at 95th and Quivira in Overland Park. Is it closing?
The store was remodeled about 18-months ago and the company no longer needed 18,052 square feet of district office space. However, Block & Co. Inc. Realtors is in final negotiations to lease the space.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
