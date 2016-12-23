Pop-up shops offer locally made wares from seasonings to blankets to scarves

Local designer Mary Schulte had planned to open a Brookside pop-up to test the market. When that deal fell through, she still needed to sell her new inventory.
In November she signed a lease for Open Home by Mary Schulte at 1710 W. 45th St., in the 45th Street antique district. The shop opened Dec. 13 and will be open through Christmas Eve, then it will shut down and restock for a Feb. 10 reopening when it will be a permanent storefront.
Items include works by local artists — acrylic paintings by Jane Voorhees, pleated scarves by Joscelyn Himes, and ceramics by local architect Patrick Cooley. The shop also has cosmetic bags, serving bowls, totes, throws, “rose petal” pillows, a few pieces of upholstered furniture, votives and more.
Florist Ellen Saracini is working out of the space and making $20 “take away” bouquets for Open Home customers.
▪ Park Place’s Handmade Holidays, 11543 Ash St., Leawood, is offering more than a dozen vendors selling locally made items: specialty food products by Dragonfly Gourmet Foods; spicy sauces, seasonings and rubs by Just Enough Heat; Yummylicious Cookies; Tall Grass Toffee; and honey, creamed honey, handmade soaps, lotion bars, lip balms and hand-dipped beeswax candles and beeswax ornaments from Heartland Honey.
SewKC offers locally made apparel, accessories, jewelry, hats, home decor and more; Go Like Yourself for inspirational apparel, accessories and prints; Pebbles + Gold also offers inspirational jewelry and decor items; Tigersheep Friends for tote bags, mugs, art prints, magnets, badges and more; and Made by Ing for illustrations and handcrafted home decor.
SewKC is in negotiations to sign a permanent lease in early 2017.
Restoration Emporium, a family-owned business selling vintage and vintage-inspired farmhouse and urban decor, has a pop-up at 11543 Ash St. But it recently signed a permanent lease in Park Place. It also has a 30,000-square-foot location in the West Bottoms and a location in a Martin City house — circa 1916.
▪ At Independence Center, The Perfect Gift pop-up offers a variety of plush blankets with themes to fit any demographic — sports teams including the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, Disney, dragons, marijuana leaves, butterflies, Harley-Davidson, Star Wars, rock bands and more.
The baby blankets sell for $28, while blankets with national brands like Disney characters sell for $48, up to $58 for the queen/king-sized blankets. The Perfect Gift will be open through the end of the year.
▪ Kansas City-based boutique Made in KC has a a pop-up store at Legends Outlets Kansas City through mid-January.
Russell Stover’s Country Club Plaza seasonal pop-up will be open through Easter at 306 W. 47th St., and Annedore’s Fine Chocolates will operate its Plaza pop-up, at 4745 Central, through Dec. 31.
