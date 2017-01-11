Retail updates for Brookside, Leawood, Overland Park

After 80 years in the same spot in Brookside, Shop Beautiful has temporarily closed.
The owners, sisters Abbey Fields and Sarah Douglas, have gutted the space at 320 W. 63rd St. After a remodeling and brand update they plan to reopen the store in late January.
Two sisters originally opened the shop in 1936.
The late Ruth Martin, mother of Fields and Douglas, purchased the business in 1967. Fields joined the company full time in 1981. They opened a second location in Leawood in 1987 and three years later relocated to Overland Park’s Hawthorne Plaza. Douglas later joined the shop.
The shops sell gifts, jewelry, fine housewares and other specialty items.
▪ Hamilton, apparel and local goods, recently opened at 6215 Oak St. It is a sister store to Shopgirls in Brookside.
▪ Five years after opening in Leawood, TallulahBelle’s Gallery is relocating.
The locally owned shop closed in Park Place at the end of the year and will reopen at 8004 Foster St. in downtown Overland Park in mid-February. Owner Melanie Coleman said she liked the “community of small businesses in the area and the growth in downtown Overland Park.”
The retail gallery sells high-quality handcrafted items from artists throughout North America, including jewelry, clocks, handbags, textiles, ceramics and fine art.
▪ Five years after opening in Park Place, Alysa Rene Boutique is relocating and expanding in the Leawood center.
Owner Alysa Cascio opened her namesake shop in early 2012 at 11555 Ash St. She plans to relocate to a new space at 11547 Ash St.
