Leawood’s Park Place signs 2 permanent tenants, another tenant expands

Two holiday pop-ups will be permanent tenants in Leawood’s Park Place, while another tenant has relocated and expanded.
▪ SewKC sold Kansas City-made apparel, accessories, jewelry, hats, tees and home decor items at its holiday pop-up. Now it has signed a lease for a space at 11529 Ash St. and plans a March opening.
▪ Restoration Emporium opened a holiday pop-up in Park Place then signed a permanent lease for the space at 11543 Ash St. It offers vintage and vintage-inspired farmhouse and urban decor. It also has a 30,000-square-foot location in the West Bottoms.
▪ Alysa Rene Boutique, which opened in Park Place in 2012, relocated and expanded at 11547 Ash St. in January.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments