KU Health System working with Nashville for-profit to purchase Topeka hospital

The head of the University of Kansas Health System has contacted the owner of struggling St. Francis Hospital in Topeka with an offer to buy and operate the hospital in partnership with Ardent Health Systems, a for-profit hospital chain based in Nashville.
KU Health System provided a letter Thursday from its CEO Bob Page to SCL Health CEO Mike Slubowski, outlining the proposal to save the Topeka hospital that is in danger of closing.
“We are preparing a proposal to acquire St. Francis Health,” Page wrote in the letter dated April 27.
St. Francis has been for sale for more than a year, but Colorado-based SCL Health has failed to find a buyer. It has about 30 percent of the market share in the Topeka area, where it competes with Stormont Vail Health.
This breaking story will be updated.
