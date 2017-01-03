KU Hospital partnership with HaysMed is effective as of Jan. 1, 2017

An official partnership of The University of Kansas Hospital and Hays Medical Center became effective with the new year.
KU Hospital and HaysMed announced the intended alignment in September 2016.
The pact ties HaysMed more closely to the state’s only academic/teaching hospital and allows KU medical residents to work in Hays.
KU Hospital is an independently governed public authority and HaysMed is a nonprofit hospital. The two now are consolidating their financial statements.
A new operations council, composed of members from both organizations, has been formed and will direct the partnership.
John Jeter continues as CEO of HaysMed. Bob Page continues as CEO of KU Hospital.
The partnership’s letter of intent says hospital staff will continue to be employed by their current organizations. Also, the Hays Medical Center Board of Directors will remain in place.
The hospitals said new branding and signs will be unveiled in the next few weeks.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments