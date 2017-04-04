Yep, Jason Sudeikis ate Joe’s Kansas City burnt ends on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Jason Sudeikis appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Monday to promote his new sci-fi monster movie “Colossal” — and Kansas City’s world-famous barbecue.
On the show, which started more than an hour late, thanks to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, challenged Colbert to a barbecue throwdown.
Sudeikis brought burnt ends from Joe’s Kansas City, and Colbert, who grew up in South Carolina, brought pulled pork from Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston.
“You’re from Kansas City. You guys are known for barbecue,” Colbert told Sudeikis. “I love my state’s barbecue, and I understand that my state’s better than yours, but you probably feel differently.”
“Yeah,” Sudeikis replied. “Markedly so. I’m talking about a city, you’re talking about an entire state.”
When Colbert took a bite of burnt ends, his eyes closed for a second or two.
“Oh,” he said. “Oh, that sauce.”
“You don’t get burnt ends a lot of places aside from Kansas City,” Sudeikis said.
The “Saturday Night Live” alumnus made it clear that he won the contest.
“Look, sorry about kicking your taste buds’ buns with our barbecue,” Sudeikis said before taking another bite of pulled pork. “You know what? You just slather this with some Kansas City barbecue sauce, we can save this tray.”
Sudeikis also gushed about fiancée Olivia Wilde and gave a shout-out to the University of Kansas mascot.
“How big do Jayhawks get?” Colbert asked.
“If you feed ‘em well,” Sudeikis said, “9, 10 feet.”
The fun started on Friday, when Joe’s Kansas City got a call from a “Late Show” producer who said Sudeikis had specifically requested burnt ends from the barbecue joint that has locations in Kansas City, Kan., Olathe and Leawood.
“We sent several pounds, plus sides, every sauce we make and a Z-Man sandwich kit for good luck,” Worgul said.
It looks as though it worked. Sudeikis’ late-night shout-out could mean a busy day Tuesday for Joe’s Kansas City. But the barbecue joint is used to long lines: On Monday, all three locations were packed with customers celebrating Joe’s win in The Star’s french fry tournament with free fries.
Just don’t try to order Sudeikis’s beloved burnt ends on Tuesday. Joe’s only serves the barbecue specialty during lunch on Mondays and Saturdays and at dinner on Wednesdays.
“But get here early,” the menu states, because “our burnt ends are pretty popular and they go fast.”
Oh, and “Colossal”? It hits Kansas City theaters April 21.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
Comments