Joe’s Kansas City, winner of french fry face-off, to thank customers with free fries

If you’re a fan of Joe’s Kansas City’s seasoned fries, you might want to hit up one of the barbecue joint’s three locations on Monday.
Joe’s, the winner of our March Madness-style french fry tournament, is rewarding customers with free fries with the purchase of a sandwich all day on Monday, April 3.
The fries, which cost $3.15 for a stuffed paper bag that’s big enough to share, are made by frying skin-on Washington potato matchsticks until they’re crisp on the outside and creamy-soft on the inside. The golden fries are coated with a barbecue rub made with salt, brown sugar, garlic, onion, paprika and dehydrated bone broth, which beefs up the flavor.
Joe’s Kansas City customers helped the business beat out 15 others known for tasty fries, including Town Topic, Winstead’s, Arthur Bryant’s and BRGR Kitchen + Bar.
“We had a good feeling about this contest,” said owner Jeff Stehney. “Our fries are really good and they’re crazy popular. Plus, our customers are the best. All we had to do was ask for their support and they gave it to us. We’re really grateful for their loyalty.”
Joe’s Kansas City has locations at 3002 W. 47th Ave. in Kansas City, Kan., 11950 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe and 11723 Roe Ave. in Leawood. All three locations are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.
