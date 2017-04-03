North Carolina tops Gonzaga 71-65 for national championship

This time, North Carolina finished the job.
A year after losing the national title game in a buzzer-beater, the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65 on Monday night to claim the NCAA Tournament championship.
North Carolina held a one-point lead when Isaiah Hicks scored with 22 seconds remaining to give the Tar Heels a three-point lead.
The Tar Heels’ Kennedy Meeks, the big man who had been a dominant force throughout the tournament, blocked Nigel Williams-Goss’ short jumper, which led to a run-out and clinching basket by Justin Jackson.
North Carolina pulled off the triumph a year after falling to Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ three-point buzzer-beater. Jenkins’ sat in the stands Monday, wearing a North Carolina shirt and cheering for his brother, Tar Heels’ guard Nate Britt.
North Carolina won its sixth national championship. Only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (eight) have more. Coach Roy Wililams, who spent his first 15 years as a head coach at Kansas, captured his third national title, all with the Tar Heels, and raised his arms in triumph when the final buzzer sounded.
With both teams shooting poorly, neither team could pull away in the second half until the end.
Guard Joel Berry led North Carolina with 22 points, and the Tar Heels won despite shooting four of 27 on three-pointers.
But Gonzaga wasn’t much better, hitting 34 percent of its shots for the game. Goss-Williams had 15 points but needed 17 shots. Big man Przemek Karnowski made one basket and finished with nine points.
Gonzaga sleep-walked through the first few possessions of the second half, missing its first five shots and committing two turnovers. A three-point halftime lead became a five-point deficit when Berry knocked down a 15-footer.
The Gonzaga drought stopped on Zach Collins’ three-point play, and the Zags took a lead on Jordan Mathews’ corner three-pointer.
The next several minutes became a slog. The officiating crew led by Michael Stephens got whistle-happy, and with 8 minutes remaining, the teams found themselves shooting free throws after flagrant fouls on both sides.
But that also meant Karnowski had picked up his fourth foul, meaning all three Gonzga big men had four, and moments later Collins collected his fifth.
Josh Perkins was the unexpected first-half star. The sophomore guard had averaged 5.2 points in the tournament and was scoreless in Gonzaga’s victory over South Carolina in the semfinals
But Perkins came up with 13 first-half points, nine on three-pointers, and that allowed the Zags to withstand some early rough shooting from Karnowski, who missed all four attempts before halftime.
The matchup between the behemoths, Karnowski and Meeks, never materialized. Meeks only played 11 minutes in the first half, and Williams spent time during a late timeout shouting at his 260-pound center, then slapping the floor in disgust.
The Tar Heels had a big zero of their own in the first half. Jackson missed all six of his three-point attempts. He got few good looks, often firing away quickly or off the bounce. He never found a first-half rhythm.
Jackson’s shooting contributed mightily to North Carolina’s 31 percent from the floor before the break, and Perkins’ three three-pointers were one more than the Tar Heels team.
Even more surprising, the Tar Heels, the nation’s best rebounding team, couldn’t find an edge against the Zags.
All things considered, Gonzaga’s 35-32 lead at the break seemed like it should have been more, and North Carolina had a decent look — Berry’s long three-point attempt that rimmed out — before the buzzer.
