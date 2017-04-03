Is Jason Sudeikis bringing KC barbecue to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’?

Kansas City barbecue fans might want to tune in to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday night.
Hometown hero Jason Sudeikis will be on the show to promote his new sci-fi monster movie “Colossal” — and possibly to challenge Colbert to a barbecue battle.
Doug Worgul, director of marketing for Joe’s Kansas City, says Joe’s got a call from a “Late Show” producer on Friday. The producer said that Sudeikis was challenging Colbert to a barbecue throwdown on Monday’s show and that Colbert would bring ’cue from his native South Carolina.
Worgul said the producer told him that Sudeikis had opted to bring barbecue from Joe’s Kansas City, which has locations in Kansas City, Kan., Olathe and Leawood.
“Jason specifically asked for burnt ends,” Worgul said. “So we sent several pounds, plus sides, every sauce we make and a Z-Man sandwich kit for good luck.”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which has been enjoying stellar ratings in recent weeks, airs at 10:35 p.m. central time. Monday night’s show should net a lot of viewers because it follows the highly anticipated NCAA men’s basketball championship.
It has been a busy day for all three Joe’s locations, which celebrated its win in our March Madness-style french fry tourney by giving free fries to customers who ordered a sandwich.
“It is a madhouse,” Worgul said Monday afternoon.
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
