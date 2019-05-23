After destruction across Missouri, KC to see a peaceful day before storms hit again

Heavy rains cause Indian Creek to rise Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd.

After a night of destructive storms and tornadoes across Missouri, Kansas City will have peaceful weather for part of the day before storms roll through the area again and conditions worsen.

Thursday’s weather forecast calls for calm but cloudy weather during much of the daylight hours. Thunderstorms and heavy rain will sweep through the area after sunset.

“Some of those could be strong and marginally severe weather with strong winds and heavy rainfall,” said Scott Blair, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Significant flooding will likely occur as part of the approaching new weather system. Locations that are prone to flooding, such as small creeks and low-lying areas, will see significant activity, especially with the possibility of thunderstorms.

“Right now from what we see, we’re staying in a very active pattern,” Blair said. “At least for the next few days, we are looking at periods of thunderstorms.”

On Wednesday destructive storms swept through Missouri, leaving three people dead and several others injured near Golden City in Barton County.

Shortly before midnight, a “large and destructive tornado” plowed through Jefferson City, damaging homes and causing widespread destruction. No deaths have been reported from the Jefferson City tornado, but high winds tore through several businesses, toppled trees and ripped utility poles. Electrical service was knocked out for a number of households.

“We were very fortunate last night that we didn’t have more injuries than what we had, and that we didn’t have more fatalities across the state,” said Gov. Mike Parson during a press conference early Thursday.

Parson asked that all non-essential state workers remain home due to the loss of electricity and damage to state government buildings.

Thursday in Kansas City, there will be peaks of sunshine and pleasant weather throughout the day. Temperatures should climb to the mid-70s. Increased cloudy conditions will develop later in the afternoon and evening. The nighttime temperatures are not expected to cool off much, with the high in the upper 60s, Blair said.

Conditions are expected to turn much worse overnight and into Friday, when heavy and repeated rainfall will hit the area. The chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will continue throughout the weekend.