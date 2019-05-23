‘Violent tornado’ hits Jefferson City, governor says people are trapped amid damage

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The National Weather Service issued an emergency late Wednesday after a “violent tornado” was reported in the Jefferson City area.

According to the weather service, at 11:43 p.m., a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” was observed over Jefferson City, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The sighting by weather spotters prompted warnings for parts of Cole, Callaway and Osage counties in Missouri. The warning was set to expire at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety posted a message on Twitter at 12:52 a.m. Thursday saying the storm left extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near U.S. 54 in Jefferson City.

Power lines were down and first responders were going door to door. Traffic was being diverted.

Officials advised the public to treat all downed power lines as live and to stay out of areas with damage.

The state capital has a population of about 43,000 people. About 5,000 customers in the city were without power at 1:20 a.m., according to the Ameren power company’s online outage map.

“Major tornados [sic] across state tonight, including Jeff City,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet at 12:36 a.m. “We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped - local emergency crews are on site and assisting.”

Storms also hit other parts of the state Wednesday night.

In southwest Missouri, three people were killed in the Golden City area of Barton County after a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” was reported in the area.

The tornadoes Wednesday night came eight years to the day after Joplin was hit by an EF-5 tornado that killed 161 people in 2011.