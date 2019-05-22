Weather
More storms coming to KC area Wednesday night; flooding, hail and tornadoes possible
As storms continue, water levels continue to rise on the Missouri River as seen from Kaw Point
Severe weather will once again threaten the Kansas City area Wednesday, bringing the chance of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes in the strongest of storms, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Torrential rains over already saturated grounds could result in flash flooding. River flooding also continues to be a concern in some areas.
Prior to the arrival of the severe storms, however, the Kansas City area will see sunny skies with gusty southerly winds. Temperatures are expected to climb to near 80 degrees in the Kansas City area.
Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the day. The greatest chance for severe weather is expected between 4 and 10 p.m., mainly along and south of the Interstate 70 corridor, according to the weather service.
The main threats from the severe weather are hail up to the size of golf balls, winds gusts up to 65 mph and a few tornadoes
While areas just south of the metro area could see 1 to 2 inches of rain, Kansas City will likely receive up to .25 of an inch of rain.
Although the chance for severe weather diminishes once the sun sets, storms will likely persist overnight through sunrise Thursday.
The Kansas City area will remain in an active weather pattern for much of the next seven days. The next chance for severe storms returns Thursday night and then again Friday, according to the weather service.
