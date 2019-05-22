Possible tornado Tuesday in SW Missouri damages racetrack, cancels event

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Damage from a storm, and possibly a tornado in southwest Missouri caused the postponment of an annual racing event set for this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Hickory County.

The National Weather Service was looking into reports Tuesday afternoon of tornadoes in southwest Missouri that left buildings damaged, including a drive-thru animal park and a grocery store.

The weather service office based in Springfield said one tornado was seen “on the ground, heading toward Northview and Marshfield” in Webster County, about five to 10 minutes after the weather service had issued a warning, it said. Marshfield, near Springfield, is about 65 miles southeast of the racetrack at Wheatland in Hickory County.

Track officials said they continued to evaluate a makeup weekend for the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100, which the speedway described as a “crown jewel event for dirt Late Models.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our first thoughts are for the people of the Wheatland community and the area and we are thankful that there were no fatalities,” Lucas Oil Director of Racing Operations Dan Robinson said in a statement.

It was unclear if a tornado hit the speedway. Track officials said the storm damaged several buildings and “destroyed the grandstands at the off road track.”

The campground suffered damage and debris was scattered across the facility. Some vehicles were toppled and nearby homes were damaged, the track said.

Advance tickets already bought will be honored when the event is rescheduled.