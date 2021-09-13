Seven noteworthy stats from Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-29 win over Cleveland Browns

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium had to sweat out Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and it had to do with more than the unseasonably warm weather.

Cleveland led for most of the game before the Chiefs rallied for a 33-29 victory in front of 72,973 fans.

Here are seven stats fans may have missed from the game from the Chiefs postgame notes, Twitter users and other sources.

1. Move over Dan and Kurt

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He passed former Rams/Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner for the most passing yards in the first 50 starts in NFL history (14,489).

Mahomes now has 117 touchdown passes in his career, which is the most in a player’s first 50 starts. Former Dolphins star Dan Marino had held that record.

2. September excellence

ESPN Stats and Info noted Mahomes has thrown 35 touchdowns without an interception in games played in September.

That’s the best stretch for any quarterback in NFL history in any month.

3. Kelce passes Paige

Tight end Travis Kelce had a pair of receiving touchdowns, giving him 50 in his career. The Chiefs said it was his seventh-career multi-touchdown game in the regular season (he’s had two in the postseason).

Kelce has caught at least one pass in 111 straight games, the second-longest streak in Chiefs history. Tony Gonzalez has the record with 131.

Here are the most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history:

76: Tony Gonzalez (1997-08)

57: Otis Taylor (1965-75)

55: Chris Burford (1960-67)

50: Travis Kelce (2013-21)

49: Stephone Paige (1983-91)

4. Hill nearly hits 200

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 11 catches and 197 receiving yards, which ties for the eighth-most in franchise history.

308: Stephone Paige vs. San Diego (8 receptions), Dec. 22, 1985

269: Tyreek Hill at Tampa Bay (13 receptions), Nov. 29, 2020

215: Tyreek Hill at LA Rams (10 receptions), Nov. 19, 2018

213: Curtis McClinton vs. Denver (5 receptions), Dec. 19, 1965

210: Larry Brunson vs. San Diego (9 receptions), Nov. 10, 1974

206: Stephone Paige at Denver (10 receptions), Sept. 17, 1990

198: Sammy Watkins at Jacksonville (9 receptions), Sept. 8, 2019

197: Tyreek Hill vs. Cleveland (11 receptions), Sept. 12, 2021

Carlos Carson at San Diego (9 receptions), Oct. 25, 1987

It was Hill’s 16th regular-season game with 100 receiving yards and he has had three more in the postseason.

5. Jones’ sacks

Defensive lineman Chris Jones had two sacks Sunday, and it was his 10th multi-sack game and first since getting 1 1/2 against the Texans in last year’s season opener.

With 41 1/2career sacks, Jones has the ninth-most in Chiefs history.

6. Nice job, rookie

In his first career NFL game, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey didn’t allow a sack or even a quarterback pressure.

7. Almost a scorigami

The Browns led 8-3 after the first quarter, and the CBS Sports broadcasters noted that has happened only one other time in NFL history. The Steelers led the Dolphins by that score in a 2016 game, meaning the Chiefs and Browns came close to a scorigami (when a game has a particular score for the first time).