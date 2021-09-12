After trailing early, Chiefs make big statement in beating Cleveland Browns in opener

The Chiefs and Cleveland Browns squared off Sunday for a marquee heavyweight fight at Arrowhead Stadium.

And the game didn’t disappoint.

The two teams exchanged massive body blows throughout three quarters, neither yielding ground. But the Chiefs eventually scored the knockout punch midway through, with two touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the final period to secure a 33-29 win.

The victory improved the Chiefs’ record in September to 11-0 since Mahomes was named the starter in 2018.

BIG THREE SHINE

The Chiefs found themselves down 29-20 to start the fourth quarter, but Mahomes made the Browns look silly with quick-strike scores to two of his trusted weapons.

The first came after Mahomes rolled to his right to escape pressure before throwing deep to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who turned around a Browns defensive back. With the Browns defender’s momentum carrying him forward, Hill came back for the pass before turning up the field to score untouched on a 75-yard pass.

Cleveland gifted the Chiefs with excellent field position on their next possession when Browns punter Jamie Gillan dropped the snap. The Chiefs took over at the Browns’ 11-yard line, and punched it in three plays later when Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for an 8-yard score.

Mahomes finished the game completing completing 27 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, one to Hill and two to Kelce, while getting sacked twice and hit six times.

Hill totaled 11 catches for 197 yards on 15 targets, while Kelce caught six passes for 76 yards on seven targets.

DEFENSE STRUGGLES

Without vocal leader Tyrann Mathieu on the field (the star safety came off the COVID list Saturday but was inactive Sunday), the Chiefs experienced issues, especially on the back end of coverage.

The Browns jumped out to a 15-3 lead behind 150 total yards on their first two possessions, which also saw two conversions on fourth downs. The Browns receivers consistently made big plays in the first half, as Anthony Schwartz, David Njoku and Jarvis Landry each averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had an early easy going, too, completing 13 of 17 passes for 231 yards against a non-existent Chiefs pass rush until late in the second quarter when Chiefs Jones notched a sack, the first of two sacks in the game for Jones. Mayfield finished with 321 yards and an interception, getting sacked twice and hit five times.

The Chiefs’ run defense wasn’t any better, as the Browns gained 98 yards and two touchdowns on the ground through the first two quarters. Browns running back Nick Chubb dashed untouched for an 18-yard touchdown. Chiefs rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh appeared to go in the opposite direction of the play, which opened a large hole on the left side of the offensive line.

Kansas City got the win, but Cleveland finished the game with 457 total yards in a losing effort. That figure is a concern.

OFFENSIVE LINE OK

One of the biggest storylines heading into this regular season fell on the front five, which boasted new starters at every position, including rookies Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang.

There were a few hiccups, such as left guard Joe Thuney getting flagged for holding and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. getting beat by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett off the edge. But for the most part, the Chiefs new-look offensive line held their own against a formidable Browns defensive front.

Smith helped Mahomes score a touchdown by delivering a bone-crushing block on Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell at the goal line to open the lane.

Garrett and Clowney, two of the NFL’s top edge players, combined for one sack and two quarterback hits.

GIMMICK PLAY?

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the NFL’s brightest minds and has designed some of the more unique plays in recent memory.

But for a team that spent a lot of capital and time on the offensive line during the offseason, the play call on first-and-3 at the goal line proved perplexing.

Tackle Mike Remmers checked in as an eligible receiver. Instead of picking a play-call to ram the ball down the Browns’ throats with the heavy formation, Mahomes threw an underhand pass to Remmers, who was dropped for a 2-yard loss.

Mahomes ran it in on the next play, but the team shouldn’t feel a need for trick plays behind a new offensive line built for physical play.

BOLTON RISING

Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, the Chiefs’ second-round pick out of Missouri, didn’t disappoint as a starter alongside Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann.

The former Mizzou Tiger was all over the field, totaling seven tackles, including a tackle for a loss, while seeing action in the 4-3 base and nickel packages. Bolton proved he can be relied on while Willie Gay Jr. remains on injured reserve with a toe injury.

INJURIES

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens briefly left the game late in the first half with an apparent right arm injury. He spent a few minutes on the bench as athletic trainers evaluated him before returning to the game.

INACTIVES

Mathieu, defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), center Austin Blythe (sports hernia), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand) and wide receiver Daurice Fountain did not play Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 2.