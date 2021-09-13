Browns’ Kareem Hunt didn’t receive a warm welcome from Chiefs fans on Arrowhead Leap

If Browns running back Kareem Hunt tries this again, he might consider doing it when the Chiefs aren’t trailing in the game.

Hunt, the former Chiefs star, scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium that gave Cleveland a nine-point lead. He then ran out of the end zone to the stands and attempted an Arrowhead Leap.

It’s fair to say Chiefs fans didn’t give Hunt a warm welcome.

As soon as he reached the top of the wall, Hunt was pushed by a Chiefs fan, which you can see at the end of this video.

Kareem Hunt really tried to jump in the stands in KC



(via @Browns)



pic.twitter.com/ni6w0POkYJ — Overtime (@overtime) September 12, 2021

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is a better look at Hunt not getting a warm welcome from fans:

Lost in the craziness of the game was this glorious moment. This is the fan of the year. Respect to Kareem and best of luck to ya...just not when you play the #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/x18mDzbORy — Kevin (@ChiefsMU) September 13, 2021

What you may have missed in the videos was a fan who made it clear what she thought of Hunt.

The fan made an obscene gesture (warning: it’s easy to see):

Chiefs fans give Kareem Hunt a warm welcome home pic.twitter.com/Fsmnukn9uw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 12, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Chiefs scored a pair of touchdowns after Hunt’s leap and won 33-29.