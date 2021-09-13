For Pete's Sake
Browns’ Kareem Hunt didn’t receive a warm welcome from Chiefs fans on Arrowhead Leap
If Browns running back Kareem Hunt tries this again, he might consider doing it when the Chiefs aren’t trailing in the game.
Hunt, the former Chiefs star, scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium that gave Cleveland a nine-point lead. He then ran out of the end zone to the stands and attempted an Arrowhead Leap.
It’s fair to say Chiefs fans didn’t give Hunt a warm welcome.
As soon as he reached the top of the wall, Hunt was pushed by a Chiefs fan, which you can see at the end of this video.
Here is a better look at Hunt not getting a warm welcome from fans:
What you may have missed in the videos was a fan who made it clear what she thought of Hunt.
The fan made an obscene gesture (warning: it’s easy to see):
The Chiefs scored a pair of touchdowns after Hunt’s leap and won 33-29.
