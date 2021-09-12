Former Chiefs star Derrick Johnson wowed by Patrick Mahomes’ bomb to Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) AP

Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s season opener, things didn’t look for the Chiefs.

The Browns scored a touchdown and held a 29-20 lead with 10 minutes, 24 seconds to play in the game. But former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz told fans there was reason for hope.

Don’t worry KC we still got Pat — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 12, 2021

Schwartz couldn’t possibly have guessed what would happen just seconds later, right? On the Chiefs’ first snap, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 75-yard touchdown pass.

This was an amazing throw from Mahomes:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Watching the game was former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, and he was clearly impressed with the lightning strike by the Chiefs.

wow, I mean that’s what he does best. @PatrickMahomes — Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) September 12, 2021

For the record, that was one play that went for 75 yards and a touchdown. Time of possession: 14 seconds.

The Chiefs scored another touchdown shortly after that and they won 33-29.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER