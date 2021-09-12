For Pete's Sake
Former Chiefs star Derrick Johnson wowed by Patrick Mahomes’ bomb to Tyreek Hill
Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s season opener, things didn’t look for the Chiefs.
The Browns scored a touchdown and held a 29-20 lead with 10 minutes, 24 seconds to play in the game. But former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz told fans there was reason for hope.
Schwartz couldn’t possibly have guessed what would happen just seconds later, right? On the Chiefs’ first snap, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
This was an amazing throw from Mahomes:
Watching the game was former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, and he was clearly impressed with the lightning strike by the Chiefs.
For the record, that was one play that went for 75 yards and a touchdown. Time of possession: 14 seconds.
The Chiefs scored another touchdown shortly after that and they won 33-29.
