Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée shares photos for his first Father’s Day

You can cross another first off the list for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but this is a personal one.

Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was born in February, so Sunday was his very first Father’s Day.

To celebrate the milestone, Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared photos of him with Sterling, as well as shots of the couple’s dogs, Steel and Silver.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you,” Matthews wrote.

Take a look at Mahomes, who at age 25 appears to be one happy father.

In April, Mahomes said of being a father: “It’s a special thing. You want to be around her as much as possible, so we still take trips here and there, but we’re able to take her with us, luckily enough, and be able to spend time with her as much as we can.”