‘Hello World!’ Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share look at baby Sterling

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women’s Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Omar Vega/Invision/AP

Friday was a bit of a coming out party for Sterling Mahomes.

For the first time, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, shared a family photo with their daughter, Sterling, who was born in February.

The couple had previously only shared pictures that didn’t show her face. That changed Friday with this tweet from Mahomes, who wrote “Hello World!”

Matthews, who is part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, tweeted: “Hi, my name is Sterling.”

Cute photos, right?

Mahomes and Matthews, who are both 25, were engaged in September on the day the Chiefs players received their rings for winning Super Bowl LIV. Later in the month, the couple revealed they would be parents. They are expected to get married next year.

“I’ve had to learn a lot there,” Mahomes said in April about becoming a father, “probably more than I ever had in my entire life up until now of how to take care of a baby and raise a little baby girl and try to give her the best opportunity and the best life as possible.”