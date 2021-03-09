For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes’ infant daughter receives cute letter of intent from Texas Tech
Well that was fast.
A little more than a fortnight after the birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes, she got her first letter of intent from a Power Five school.
It was Texas Tech that sent an adorable letter to Sterling’s parents, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes andBrittany Matthews.
Mom was a star soccer player, finishing her career second in University of Texas at Tyler history in goals (31) and points (78). Matthews is now part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team.
And dad, well, he’s taken the country’s biggest sports league by storm, winning an NFL MVP award and Super Bowl MVP award before turning 25.
So perhaps Texas Tech was simply getting a head start on everyone by offering a scholarship to play soccer in 2039. In the letter, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt writes that the athletic department is recommending Sterling receives a soccer scholarship.
Matthews shared photos of the items the couple received on behalf of their daughter and here is one photo.
