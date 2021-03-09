Patrick Mahomes’ infant daughter receives cute letter of intent from Texas Tech

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women’s Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Omar Vega/Invision/AP

Well that was fast.

A little more than a fortnight after the birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes, she got her first letter of intent from a Power Five school.

It was Texas Tech that sent an adorable letter to Sterling’s parents, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes andBrittany Matthews.

Mom was a star soccer player, finishing her career second in University of Texas at Tyler history in goals (31) and points (78). Matthews is now part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team.

And dad, well, he’s taken the country’s biggest sports league by storm, winning an NFL MVP award and Super Bowl MVP award before turning 25.

So perhaps Texas Tech was simply getting a head start on everyone by offering a scholarship to play soccer in 2039. In the letter, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt writes that the athletic department is recommending Sterling receives a soccer scholarship.

Matthews shared photos of the items the couple received on behalf of their daughter and here is one photo.

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter receives Letter of Intent to Texas Tech: https://t.co/0MDQOpjMqy pic.twitter.com/wjdQqTT7wY — KTRE News (@KTREnews) March 8, 2021