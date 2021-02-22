To celebrate Sterling Skye Mahomes’ birth, Union Station was awash in pink

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL’s Super Bowl 54. Associated Press file photo

If anyone doubted the national interest in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, just check out who covered the birth of his daughter on Sunday.

Here are some of the few: People magazine, the Today Show, Good Morning America, Us magazine and Entertainment Tonight.

Naturally, it was big news in Kansas City as well, and Union Station celebrated the news of Sterling Skye Mahomes’ birth with pink and white lights:

Congratulations @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes on the arrival of Sterling Skye Mahomes. With tonight's pink and white lighting, Union Station and Science City wish you and your new family many happy years together here in KC.



Video by Logan Tritt. pic.twitter.com/cBUVBXoAvL — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 22, 2021

Mahomes was touched by the gesture:

Love this city https://t.co/f5hNFNzQkc — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2021

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman officially volunteered to be a babysitter.

Can I babysit I’m ready https://t.co/pmIe0UR6ai — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 22, 2021

Tight end Travis Kelce sent congratulations to new mother, Brittany Matthews.

Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus congratulated the couple.

Matthews is part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, which tweeted to her.

So excited to welcome baby Sterling into the world ️



Congratulations to our amazing owner @brittanylynne8 and her fiancé @PatrickMahomes! https://t.co/s4W7Jdf736 — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) February 21, 2021

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a message and a GIF.

Welcome to Kansas City, Sterling Mahomes! Congratulations to Mother and Father. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 21, 2021