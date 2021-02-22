For Pete's Sake
To celebrate Sterling Skye Mahomes’ birth, Union Station was awash in pink
If anyone doubted the national interest in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, just check out who covered the birth of his daughter on Sunday.
Here are some of the few: People magazine, the Today Show, Good Morning America, Us magazine and Entertainment Tonight.
Naturally, it was big news in Kansas City as well, and Union Station celebrated the news of Sterling Skye Mahomes’ birth with pink and white lights:
Mahomes was touched by the gesture:
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman officially volunteered to be a babysitter.
Tight end Travis Kelce sent congratulations to new mother, Brittany Matthews.
Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus congratulated the couple.
Matthews is part owner of Kansas City’s NWSL team, which tweeted to her.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a message and a GIF.
