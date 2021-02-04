Former quarterback: Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s impact will be felt in NFL for decades

There is a particular question that every Chiefs fan knows and has probably recited: “Do we have time to run Wasp?”

The play “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp” started the Chiefs’ comeback in their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

It’s one of the many creative plays from the mind of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who has been hailed as an offensive genius. Each week the Chiefs seem to run a play that no one has seem before, sometimes out of the run-pass option (RPO).

Reid has the Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, looking to win a second straight championship. On ESPN’s “Inside the NFL,” former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky said Reid’s offensive schemes will be used for decades to come.

“He’s got five years to become the greatest coach of all-time, and I think he realistically has the chance, I would argue that,” Orlovsky said. “I think Andy Reid is my generation’s Bill Walsh (the former 49ers coach). You know when I was coming into football as a teenager and everyone was like Bill Walsh, he brought this really innovative offense to the NFL where it was this West Coast, and it was about completions in short throws and the yards after the catch.

“I think Andy Reid is going to be that for my generation where if we talked about the RPO, no one has run more RPOs over the last three years in the NFL than Andy Reid. But then he took the RPO and like gave it steroids with all the past concepts that he added. We talked about motion all season long. No one uses motion better and more creatively, and the impact that’s going to have on the NFL, than Andy Reid.

“We talked about formations like four receivers to one side and stacks and bunches, and the reality that Andy Reid uses so many gadget plays that 10 years ago coaches would have been scared to call and now they all call them. Bill Walsh’s impact on the NFL offensively is still felt today, and I think 20, 30, 40 years down the road, we will still feel Andy Reid’s impact on offensive football in the NFL. He’s been that great.”

Here is the clip: