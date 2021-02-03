Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid says he doesn’t have any special Super Bowl plays (lol)

Andy Reid lied.

To be sure, it was delivered in a way that everyone listening knew the lie, and Reid himself knew everyone listening knew the lie.

The scene: The first question of Reid’s news conference Wednesday, with KMBC’s Karen Kornacki asking if Reid had any special plays saved for Super Bowl LV, like the Chiefs ran last year against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

“We don’t have any special plays in,” the Chiefs coach responded with a mostly straight face.

“Oh, come on,” Kornacki replied.

“Am I just talking to you, Karen?” Reid said. “I mean, come on now. But, no, we don’t have any.”

This is as fantastical a lie as a human is capable of telling, right up there with a kid covered in chocolate telling you he ate no chocolate. Because of course Reid has some plays we haven’t seen.

Other highlights from Wednesday’s Zoom meeting with the media:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Sam Mellinger
Sam Mellinger
Sam Mellinger is a sports columnist for the Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 2000. He has won numerous national and regional awards for coverage of the Chiefs, Royals, colleges, and other sports both national and local.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service