Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid says he doesn’t have any special Super Bowl plays (lol)

Andy Reid lied.

To be sure, it was delivered in a way that everyone listening knew the lie, and Reid himself knew everyone listening knew the lie.

The scene: The first question of Reid’s news conference Wednesday, with KMBC’s Karen Kornacki asking if Reid had any special plays saved for Super Bowl LV, like the Chiefs ran last year against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

“We don’t have any special plays in,” the Chiefs coach responded with a mostly straight face.

“Oh, come on,” Kornacki replied.

“Am I just talking to you, Karen?” Reid said. “I mean, come on now. But, no, we don’t have any.”

This is as fantastical a lie as a human is capable of telling, right up there with a kid covered in chocolate telling you he ate no chocolate. Because of course Reid has some plays we haven’t seen.

Other highlights from Wednesday’s Zoom meeting with the media:

Reid said Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay were the only players who did not practice Wednesday.

On the factors that will decide the Super Bowl: “Turnovers obviously become an issue in games like this. Special teams can be a deciding factor. And then I always come back to the offensive and defensive lines, and how they play.”

On whether referees usually call fewer penalties in the Super Bowl. “Normally, that takes place. The referee that’s working our game, Carl Jeffers, he’s done a couple of our games this year, so he knows us and we know him ... all these guys have worked our games and/or been in our training camps in years past. ... They let you play, within reason. They’re still going to call holdings and do those things, but within reason they’ll let you play.”

On Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill: “He has worked so hard this year, and I think we’ve all seen that. Just his dependability and reliability. Being out on the field everyday working hard everyday, timing with the quarterback everyday ... His different videos of his workout in the offseason and how he went about that. It’s great for young kids to see somebody with that much skill and ability work that hard. He’s kept that very consistent.”