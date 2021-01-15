Here is how Chiefs coach Andy Reid has fared against all 32 NFL teams in his career

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is in elite company.

He’s one of just six men in NFL history to have defeated all 32 teams (Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, John Fox, Tony Dungy and Mike Shanahan). Reid is also fifh in the all-time coaching victories list with 236, trailing Don Shula (347), George Halas (324), Belichick (311) and Tom Landry (270).

Among active coaches, Reid is second to Belichick, but well ahead of Seattle’s Pete Carroll (156), the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin (153) and the Saints’ Sean Payton (152).

Reid’s record as a coach is 221-130-1 in the regular season and 15-14 in the playoffs. Here is a look at Reid’s record against all 32 NFL teams in his career (via the Chiefs).

AFC West 43-16

Denver Broncos 12-6

Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

Las Vegas Raiders 14-5

Los Angeles Chargers 14-5

AFC North 19-10-1 (including 0-1 in playoffs)

Baltimore Ravens 6-1

Cincinnati Bengals 2-3-1

Cleveland Browns 7-0

Pittsburgh Steelers 4-6 (0-1 in playoffs)

AFC South 19-18 (4-2 in playoffs)

Houston Texans 9-2 (2-0 in playoffs)

Indianapolis Colts 3-6 (1-1 in playoffs)

Jacksonville Jaguars 5-2

Tennessee Titans 2-8 (1-1 in playoffs)

AFC East 23-12 (0-3 in playoffs)

Buffalo Bills 6-3

Miami Dolphins 6-1

New England Patriots 5-7 (0-3 in playoffs)

New York Jets 6-1

NFC West 24-20 (1-2 in playoffs)

Arizona Cardinals 6-8 (0-1 in playoffs)

San Francisco 49ers 8-4 (1-0 in playoffs)

Seattle Seahawks 4-4

Los Angeles Rams 6-4 (0-1 in playoffs)

NFC East 57-39 (2-2 in playoffs)

Dallas Cowboys 18-13 (0-1 in playoffs)

New York Giants 18-15 (2-1 in playoffs)

Washington F.T. 19-11

Philadelphia Eagles 2-0

NFC South 28-15 (4-3 in playoffs)

Atlanta Falcons 10-3 (2-0 in playoffs)

Carolina Panthers 6-3 (0-1 in playoffs)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5 (2-1 in playoffs)

New Orleans Saints 5-4 (0-1 in playoffs)

NFC North 23-14 (4-1 in playoffs)

Chicago Bears 7-5 (1-0 in playoffs)

Detroit Lions 5-1

Green Bay Packers 5-6 (1-1 in playoffs)

Minnesota Vikings 6-2 (2-0 in playoffs)