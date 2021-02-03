Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says his baby’s due date is rapidly approaching

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles as he runs off the field after Kansas City’s dismantling of the Broncos Sunday evening in Denver. AP

There’s a chance the Chiefs could win Super Bowl LV on Sunday and it would be the second-best thing to happen to quarterback Patrick Mahomes that day.

Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are expecting the arrival of a baby girl, but the due date is being kept under wraps.

“I’m not supposed to tell,” Mahomes said Wednesday during a Super Bowl news conference, “but it’s coming up pretty quickly.”

In September, Mahomes and Matthews revealed the news that she was pregnant. The following month, they shared a video from the gender reveal and Mahomes tweeted, “#GirlDad.”

During his talk with the media on Wednesday, Mahomes said he’s thrilled that he’ll soon be a father but hopes it happens after Super Bowl LV.

“Well first off we’re extremely, extremely ready. We’re excited,” Mahomes said. “We have all the things planned out and every single gadget and tool you can have to be great parents. But at this at the time I’m trying to tell her to hold off until after the game.

“But whenever it happens it happens. But we can wait till maybe a few weeks after the game, that would probably be ideal.”