This rare rookie card of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sold for $861,000, setting a record

Goldin Auctions announced it closed this past weekend on what it says is the largest ever online sports collectibles auction.

A total of $33 million worth of memorabilia was sold in the auction, the company said, including a rookie card of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that sold for $861,000. That, Goldin noted, set a record for the most expensive football card.

The auction company’s website said only five 2017 Panini national treasures black #161 Mahomes signed patch rookie cards were ever issued. That would explain the massive sale price.

“Patrick Mahomes is loved by both NFL fans and the general public and he will likely be the face of the league for the next 15 years,” Ken Goldin, the auction company’s founder, said in a statement. “This particular card is limited to one of only five in the world and is one of the most sought after collectibles in the industry right now.

“Collectors view Patrick as a great investment and we’re excited to see how the rest of his career impacts the value.”

Here’s a look at the card:

. Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

Goldin Auctions said the previous record for an online sports auction was set last year ($21 million).

These are some of the other items to be sold at this weekend’s auction: A Mickey Mantle card ($1,605,150), a Michael Jordan rookie card ($738,000), a Lou Gehrig card ($801,960) and a Steph Curry card ($984,000).

In a news release, Goldin Auctions wrote: “The value of vintage and modern trading cards has increased exponentially in recent years as a new crop of superstars has led to a rush of interest in the hobby.”