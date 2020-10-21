For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany Matthews use their dogs for gender reveal
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be a #GirlDad.
On Tuesday, Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews shared a video of their gender reveal for their baby, which is due next year.
Assisting in the reveal were the couple’s dogs, Silver and Steel. Check out those pink paw prints:
That video from Matthews shows the couple had invited people to watch on a Zoom call.
On social media, many a proud father has shared the hashtag, GirlDad, and Mahomes did just that:
Mahomes and Matthews announced last month that they would be parents.
Matthews is just a tad excited about welcoming a girl in 2021:
