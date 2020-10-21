Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany Matthews use their dogs for gender reveal

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be a #GirlDad.

On Tuesday, Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews shared a video of their gender reveal for their baby, which is due next year.

Assisting in the reveal were the couple’s dogs, Silver and Steel. Check out those pink paw prints:

That video from Matthews shows the couple had invited people to watch on a Zoom call.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On social media, many a proud father has shared the hashtag, GirlDad, and Mahomes did just that:

Mahomes and Matthews announced last month that they would be parents.

Matthews is just a tad excited about welcoming a girl in 2021:

If y’all think me and my daughter aren’t gonna match every day and every outfit, then y’all are crazy I’m about to be that mom — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 21, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER