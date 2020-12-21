Fox Sports’ Nick Wright on why the Chiefs are one of the best teams in NFL history

By all accounts, Fox Sports’ Nick Wright wears his love of the Chiefs on his sleeve.

Wright, who is from Kansas City and previously worked at KCSP (610 AM), often talks about the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes while on “First Things First” on Fox Sports.

On Monday, he brought up the Chiefs again and said this year’s team ranks as one of the best in NFL history. One reason for that claim: the Chiefs’ 8-0 record on the road this season.

“I’ve been being humble about the Chiefs, OK?” Wright said. “In order to add some suspense and add some intrigue to this NFL season, I have soft-pedaled, what is now obviously true. This is one of the greatest teams in the history of the NFL. They just completed the greatest road season in the history of the NFL. Look it up. I challenge you to find a better one. It’s not just because they were 8-0 on the road, but it’s that they beat Super Bowl contender New Orleans, alleged Super Bowl contender Tampa, Super Bowl favorite going into the year Baltimore, new-fangled Super Bowl contender Buffalo, all in their buildings.

“And you know, this time of year, you’re trying to avoid the unlucky injury. The Chiefs might have suffered that yesterday with (running back) Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Luckily, one of the greatest teams in the history of the league has what is one of the greatest GMs currently in the league, and backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire, is multiple time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell. So the Chiefs are not going to lose again until sometime into 2021, doesn’t matter where the games are played, and last night, or yesterday afternoon ... cemented that.

“So that’s what we learned. We learned we’re not just watching a Super Bowl favorite. We’re watching an all-time team, and anyone arguing otherwise at this point is just spitting in the wind, because they know what they’re seeing whether they want to admit it or not.”

Here is the clip:

"I've been being humble about the Chiefs. This is one of the greatest teams in the history of the NFL. ... The Chiefs are not going to lose again until sometime into 2021. We're not just watching a Super Bowl favorite, we're watching an all-time team." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/KPJL3wIyNh — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 21, 2020

If the Chiefs beat the Falcons and Chargers to round out their regular-season schedule, they will finish with a 15-1 record.

Thing is, history hasn’t always been kind to 15-win teams.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Six other teams have ended a season with a 15-1 record, and the first two on the list (1984 49ers and 1985 Bears) won the Super Bowl. The last four have all failed to win the Super Bowl: 1998 Vikings, 2004 Steelers, 2011 Packers and 2015 Panthers.

Throw in the 16-0 Patriots in 2007, and winning 15 games (or more) isn’t always a good thing.