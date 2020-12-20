Next Gen Stats show improbability of Mecole Hardman’s TD catch from Patrick Mahomes

No one would ever question the arm strength of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But on Sunday against the Saints, Mahomes showed he doesn’t have to throw the ball hard to do something amazing.

Mahomes threw a ball 9.45 mph to receiver Mecole Hardman for a 5-yard touchdown. Yep, the ball didn’t even reach 10 mph.

Hardman showed off his Toe Drag Swag with this grab:

It was a great throw and catch, and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats said there was just a 28.7% chance of being completed:

Patrick Mahomes & Mecole Hardman (5-yard TD)

Completion Probability: 28.7%



➤ Mahomes Speed at Throw: 9.45 MPH

➤ Sideline Distance: 0.9 yards

➤ End Zone Distance: 0.9 yards



Mahomes: 2nd TD "on the run" (8+ MPH) today, 13th of the season (leads NFL)#KCvsNO | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sfiDb4uuIU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 20, 2020

Here’s a closer look at Hardman’s amazing footwork for the score:

Mecole Hardman with the toe drag on another insanely perfect throw from Mahomes #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/rwp6jtu0gk — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) December 20, 2020

The touchdown gave the Chiefs a 21-15 lead and capped a drive that answered the Saints scoring drive to open the second half.

