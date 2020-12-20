For Pete's Sake
Next Gen Stats show improbability of Mecole Hardman’s TD catch from Patrick Mahomes
No one would ever question the arm strength of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
But on Sunday against the Saints, Mahomes showed he doesn’t have to throw the ball hard to do something amazing.
Mahomes threw a ball 9.45 mph to receiver Mecole Hardman for a 5-yard touchdown. Yep, the ball didn’t even reach 10 mph.
Hardman showed off his Toe Drag Swag with this grab:
It was a great throw and catch, and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats said there was just a 28.7% chance of being completed:
Here’s a closer look at Hardman’s amazing footwork for the score:
The touchdown gave the Chiefs a 21-15 lead and capped a drive that answered the Saints scoring drive to open the second half.
