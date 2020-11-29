What did we learn from Chiefs’ victory at Tampa? That Mahomes-Hill is NFL’s best duo

Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was easily one of the league’s highly anticipated games of the season.

The game featured Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, two dynamic head coaches, in KC’s Andy Reid and Tampa’s Bruce Arians, two of the best tights in recent history (Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski).

And the contest didn’t disappoint, as the Chiefs held on late for a 27-24 win.

The Chiefs appeared well on the way to victory, entering the fourth quarter with a 27-10 lead. Tampa Bay, however, mounted a furious comeback behind Brady, with 14 final-period points to pull within three, 27-24, with a little more than four minutes remaining.

But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came to the rescue again with an 8-yard scamper for a first down and slide to keep the clock running. Then, the 2018 league MVP put the finishing touches on the game with an 8-yard pass to Tyreek Hill.

From start to finish, the Mahomes-to-Hill combination was unbeatable.

The Chiefs are now 10-1 for just the third time in franchise history (1995 and 2003). They also opened a four-game lead in the AFC West over the Las Vegas Raiders, who dropped to 6-5 after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s what stood out from Sunday’s game.

CHEETAH EXPLOSION

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis will have nightmares the next night or so, courtesy of Hill.

The speedy Hill exploded for 203 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches in the opening period alone. The yardage marked the most in the first quarter since former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans notched 205 yards on Nov. 19, 2006.

Hill took advantage Davis by beating him deep on the long touchdowns catches, which came from 75 yards and 44 yards. Hill then beat Davis on a 20-yard scoring play in the third quarter.

With Hill going off, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cruised to an incredible first half, completing 25 of 33 passes for 359 yards and the two scoring passes to Hill. Mahomes extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 21, the longest active streak in the NFL, and finished the game with 462 yards in the air and three touchdowns for a 124.7 passer rating.

Hill finished the game with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns, the fifth straight game he found the end zone. Hill has also recorded a touchdown –– either rushing or receiving –– in 10 of 11 games this season.

His yardage marked a third straight game of at least 100 yards receiving, making him just the eighth player in Chiefs history to have a streak of three-plus 100-yard receiving games. He joins tight end Travis Kelce, who had eight catches for 82 yards, as the only two players to do so in the same season.

Making the Chiefs’ offensive output even more impressive surrounds it happening against one of the NFL’s top defensive units.

Tampa Bay entered the contest ranked fifth in the league in yards allowed (310.5 per game). The Chiefs eclipsed that mark in the first half alone en route to 543 total yards.

DEFENSE REBOUNDS

After allowing 62 total points and 799 total yards in the past two games, the Chiefs defense stepped up and returned to early-season form.

The Buccaneers entered the game averaging 29.1 points per game, which ranked as the league’s sixth-best output, but the Chiefs held their own against a capable Brady-led offense until late in the game.

Kansas City did it by getting in Brady’s face with consistent pressure, an aspect of the defense that was missing in the previous two contests.

The Chiefs recorded a sack, which was split between defensive ends Alex Okafor and rookie Mike Danna, and eight quarterback hits, effectively mixing in blitzes to harass Brady early and often.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu affected a pass midway in the third quarter by getting in Brady’s face. With Mathieu bearing down, Brady lofted a pass down the left sideline sooner than he wanted and cornerback Bashaud Breeland hauled in an easy interception.

Mathieu would snare his own pick off a deflected pass from fellow safety Daniel Sorensen’s helmet.

The Chiefs also appeared to have a bend-but-don’t-break approach, allowing the Buccaneers to total 417 total yards. Kansas CIty held where it mattered the most, as the Buccaneers’ furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt dented the scoreboard and yardage output.

Brady finished the game completing 27 of 41 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

REID’S CREATIVITY HAS NO LIMITS

The Chiefs this season have opened the playbook with numerous unique plays and Sunday was no different.

Unlike past attempts in games, though, the Chiefs didn’t have much success this time around.

On their opening drive and facing a second-and-goal at the Buccaneers’ 1-yard line, Mahomes went in motion to his left before turning back to his right to take the snap. The quarterback then lateraled to Hill, who then lateraled to Kelce on the double reverse.

Kelce appeared to have room to run it in, but he pulled up to pass to Mahomes, who was open in the end zone. The pass attempt was knocked away by a Buccaneers defender.

Kansas City’s drive eventually stalled, leading to a Harrison Butker 19-yard field goal, but Reid continues to show tremendous trust in his scheme this season.

OFFENSIVE LINE HAS SHAKY OUTING

Mahomes enjoyed a stellar game in the air, but he found himself on the ground probably a little too often to the Chiefs’ comfort.

The Buccaneers recorded two sacks and seven quarterback hits, including four in a row in the second quarter.

Kansas City’s offensive line also recorded three holding penalties on left tackle Eric Fisher, left guard Nick Allegretti and right guard Andrew Wylie in a single drive during the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs’ front five continues to play without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who landed on injured reserve last week with a back injury.

INJURIES

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, a core special teams contributor, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not finish the game.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs return home to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 action.