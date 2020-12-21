Road record unlike any in NFL history and four other stats from Chiefs’ win at Saints

With their 32-29 win over the Saints on Sunday, the Chiefs finished with an 8-0 road record, the first time that’s happened in franchise history.

The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff noted road teams across the NFL are having success unlike anything we’ve seen in NFL history.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs’ road schedule was brutal. In addition to the three AFC West rivals, the Chiefs other five games were all against teams that will finish above .500 this season.

NFL writer Scott Kacsmar noted that no team in NFL history has gone 8-0 against such a slate:

Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to win 5 road games against teams that finished with a winning record in same season.



This is a lock with BUF 11-3, BAL 9-5, NO 10-4, MIA 9-5, TB 9-5. Only waiting to see if they get a 6th w/LV finishing 9-7. @ArrowheadPride — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) December 21, 2020

Here are four other stats fans may have missed from Sunday’s game.

1. The great eight

The Chiefs are the eighth team in NFL history with 22 wins in a 23-game stretch, including the playoffs. Here is the list from NFL Research:

.@Chiefs: 22-1 in last 23 games (incl. playoffs)



Teams to win 22 of 23 games:



2019-20 Chiefs

2008-09 Colts

2006-07 Patriots

2003-04 Patriots

1989-90 49ers

1985-86 Bears

1972-73 Dolphins



Each team made at least 1 Super Bowl



2003-04 Patriots & 1972-73 Dolphins won back-to-back — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 21, 2020

2. Mahomes ties record

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Another week, another record for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, he passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

It was his 21st three-touchdown game, which tied him with Dan Marino and Kurt Warner for most in the first 50 games of a career, as ESPN Stats & Info noted:

This is Patrick Mahomes' 21st career game with 3 Pass TD, tying Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner for the most by a player within their first 50 career games in NFL history.



Today is Mahomes' 45th career NFL game. pic.twitter.com/yQ4mQrzsds — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2020

3. Three of a kind

The Chiefs noted that Mahomes now has 112 career touchdown passes. That makes him the third quarterback with at least 110 touchdown passes in his first four seasons in NFL history.

The other two? Again, it’s Marino (142) and Warner (111). It’s worth noting both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4. Something extra

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a two-point conversion. The Chiefs sad that was Kelce’s fourth two-point conversion of his career, which set a team record.

1. 4, Travis Kelce (2013-20)

2. 3, Tony Gonzalez (1997-08)

3t. 2, Bo Dickinson (1960-61)

Curtis McClinton (1962-69)

Jerrel Wilson (1963-77)

Reg Carolan (1964-68)

Trent Green (2001-06)

Eddie Kennison (2001-07)