For Pete's Sake
Road record unlike any in NFL history and four other stats from Chiefs’ win at Saints
With their 32-29 win over the Saints on Sunday, the Chiefs finished with an 8-0 road record, the first time that’s happened in franchise history.
The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff noted road teams across the NFL are having success unlike anything we’ve seen in NFL history.
Nevertheless, the Chiefs’ road schedule was brutal. In addition to the three AFC West rivals, the Chiefs other five games were all against teams that will finish above .500 this season.
NFL writer Scott Kacsmar noted that no team in NFL history has gone 8-0 against such a slate:
Here are four other stats fans may have missed from Sunday’s game.
1. The great eight
The Chiefs are the eighth team in NFL history with 22 wins in a 23-game stretch, including the playoffs. Here is the list from NFL Research:
2. Mahomes ties record
Another week, another record for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, he passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
It was his 21st three-touchdown game, which tied him with Dan Marino and Kurt Warner for most in the first 50 games of a career, as ESPN Stats & Info noted:
3. Three of a kind
The Chiefs noted that Mahomes now has 112 career touchdown passes. That makes him the third quarterback with at least 110 touchdown passes in his first four seasons in NFL history.
The other two? Again, it’s Marino (142) and Warner (111). It’s worth noting both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
4. Something extra
In the fourth quarter, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a two-point conversion. The Chiefs sad that was Kelce’s fourth two-point conversion of his career, which set a team record.
1. 4, Travis Kelce (2013-20)
2. 3, Tony Gonzalez (1997-08)
3t. 2, Bo Dickinson (1960-61)
Curtis McClinton (1962-69)
Jerrel Wilson (1963-77)
Reg Carolan (1964-68)
Trent Green (2001-06)
Eddie Kennison (2001-07)
