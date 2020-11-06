In mic’d-up video, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes talked Big Macs and praised opponents

The latest video of a mic’d-up Patrick Mahomes confirms the Chiefs quarterback is a polite person.

Mahomes was wearing a microphone during the Chiefs’ 35-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes whistled a happy tune during pregame warm-ups, praised his teammates for big plays, took note of how loud Chiefs fans were, the nice weather and joked about not being able to get water on the sideline.

Mahomes also separately applauded Jets linebacker Tarell Basham and cornerback Brian Poole for their pass rushing. At Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes praised defenders as well, so this must be something he does regularly.

After a Chiefs sack, the public-address announcer at Arrowhead Stadium mentioned the buy-one, get-one free deal on Big Macs at McDonald’s and that caught Mahomes’ attention. He also compared facial hair with tight end Travis Kelce and said how fiancee Brittany Matthews liked Mahomes’ look.

When the game ended, Mahomes put on a mask and sought out Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The NFL should have Mahomes wear a microphone each week because this is fun:

"I got the mic on today, I wonder if I got any good content?" @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/hOTu3D9zE4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2020