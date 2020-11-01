For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from the Chiefs’ 35-9 victory against the Jets
In the end, anyone who bet on the Chiefs on Sunday was happy.
The betting line on the Chiefs-Jets game was as high as 20.5 points in some circles, and Kansas City covered that and more by winning 35-9.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 31 of 42 pass attempts for 416 yards and five touchdowns, and the Chiefs defense didn’t allow a point in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here are highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):
Only want to see the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, beginning with Mecole Hardman’s 30-yard touchdown catch and run:
Tyreek Hill caught this 36-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes:
Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown to Kelce on this underhanded toss:
Demarcus Robinson hauled in this 26-yard touchdown reception on a perfectly placed pass from Mahomes:
Hill hauled in this 41-yard touchdown catch to round out the scoring:
