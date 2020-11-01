Watch highlights from the Chiefs’ 35-9 victory against the Jets

In the end, anyone who bet on the Chiefs on Sunday was happy.

The betting line on the Chiefs-Jets game was as high as 20.5 points in some circles, and Kansas City covered that and more by winning 35-9.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 31 of 42 pass attempts for 416 yards and five touchdowns, and the Chiefs defense didn’t allow a point in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Only want to see the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, beginning with Mecole Hardman’s 30-yard touchdown catch and run:

A little trick and a treat for the Chiefs as Mecole Hardman scores from 30 yards out





Tyreek Hill caught this 36-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes:

Can't keep out of the end zone!

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown to Kelce on this underhanded toss:

Demarcus Robinson hauled in this 26-yard touchdown reception on a perfectly placed pass from Mahomes:

Lighting it up ️

Hill hauled in this 41-yard touchdown catch to round out the scoring: