For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes gave Tyreek Hill a piggyback ride after Chiefs touchdown
Goodness, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do just about anything.
That includes throwing a touchdown pass and then giving the receiver a ride to the sideline. That happened during Sunday’s game against the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.
After calling out “Rolex” at the line of scrimmage, Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. After reaching the end zone, Hill was hit and was on the ground for a few seconds.
Mahomes ran down and helped Hill to his feet. Mahomes then gave Hill a piggyback ride back to the sideline:
It was a fun moment from a big win over the Jets.
