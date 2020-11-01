Kansas City Star Logo
Patrick Mahomes gave Tyreek Hill a piggyback ride after Chiefs touchdown

Goodness, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do just about anything.

That includes throwing a touchdown pass and then giving the receiver a ride to the sideline. That happened during Sunday’s game against the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

After calling out “Rolex” at the line of scrimmage, Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. After reaching the end zone, Hill was hit and was on the ground for a few seconds.

Mahomes ran down and helped Hill to his feet. Mahomes then gave Hill a piggyback ride back to the sideline:

It was a fun moment from a big win over the Jets.

