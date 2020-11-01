Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Jets game

It’s unanimous.

The Jets have no chance of beating the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s according to the national NFL pundits, who all picked a Kansas City victory. At least straight-up.

Sixty-one experts from around the nation made predictions for Sunday’s game. Here are the picks and what they’re saying about the game, which kicks off at noon*, and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5).

*That’s 1 p.m. on the East Coast and was 1 p.m. in KC on Saturday (hope you didn’t forget to turn your clocks back)

A Chiefs victory is the call from Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times. Here is part of what he wrote about the line, which shows the Chiefs being a 19.5-point favorite: “Does Kansas City care enough about this game to win by 20 points? Can the Jets lose by 20 without any effort from the other team? Reasonable questions. But expect the Jets to lose, regardless.”

The Chiefs will win 34-11 says Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “ It’s a matchup that plays beautifully to the Chiefs’ defensive strengths. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves cooking up blitzes and using Tyrann Mathieu to mess with the minds of young signal-callers. The return of underrated cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the Chiefs’ lineup makes this Kansas City defense dynamic, especially in the right matchup.”

Each of the eight CBS Sports writers think the Chiefs will win: Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco sees a 41-15 final. This is what he wrote: “This could be the game that Patrick Mahomes really lights it up, which hasn’t happened as much this season. The Jets won’t keep up. Blowout.”

The Chiefs will win say Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith predicted a 34-23 score. This is part of what he wrote: “I see the Chiefs winning comfortably but taking it easy enough on the Jets to keep the score relatively close.” Florio sees a 38-17 final. He wrote: “The Chiefs learned their lesson when losing to the Raiders, and Le’Veon Bell will have plenty of reasons to run through and around his former team’s defense.”

A 37-13 Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The only questions here are whether the Chiefs cover — and whether Le’Veon Bell gets in the end zone against his former team.”

All seven experts at USA Today think the Chiefs will win: Jarrett Bell (34-13 final score), Nate Davis (33-7), Jori Epstein (28-12), Mike Jones (30-15), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (42-14), Lorenzo Reyes (34-9) and Tom Schad.(38-24).

All 10 experts at ESPN see a Chiefs victory: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Trey Wingo, Damien Woody and Seth Wickersham.

Each of The Star’s writers see the Chiefs winning: Herbie Teope, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff, Sam McDowell and Sam Mellinger.

A Chiefs victory is the pick from all 10 SB Nation writers: Kyle Posey, James Dator, Alexis Chassen, Pete Sweeney, RJ Ochoa, Jenna Thomas, Ed Valentine, Brandon Lee Gowton, David Fucillo and Ameer Tyree.

The Chiefs will win sayeth all six Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers: Connor Orr, Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldic, Albert Breer, Andrew Brandt and Jenny Vrentas.

All 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Chiefs: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Craig Miller, David Moore, John Owing, Newy Scruggs, Kevin Sherrington and Calvin Watkins.