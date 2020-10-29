TV broadcast map and announcers for Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday

CBS Sports announcer Kevin Harlan will have a short drive to work on Sunday.

Harlan, who has a home in Prairie Village, will be calling the Chiefs’ game against the 0-7 Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. This is the second straight week that Harlan has been assigned a Chiefs game.

Last week, Harlan and Jay Feely worked the Chiefs-Broncos game. But former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green will be the analyst for this Sunday’s game, which kicks off at noon and will air on Ch. 5. Melanie Collins will be the reporter.

This will be the smallest portion of the United States to get a Chiefs game this season. Here is the map from 506Sports.com (green represents the KC game):

. The Chiefs-Jets game will be seen in the green areas. Steelers-Ravens is in red; Patriots-Bills is in dark blue; Colts-Lions is orange; Titans-Bengals is light blue; Chargers-Broncos is a late game and is the yellow. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Viewers in Kansas City will also see the Raiders-Browns game at noon on Fox (Ch. 4) and the Bears-Saints game on Fox at 3:25 p.m.

Here are the broadcast teams for the other Week 7 games of the NFL season:

Raiders at Browns, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin (reporter)

Saints at Bears, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews

Steelers at Ravens, noon on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Patriots at Bills, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Titans at Bengals, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Vikings at Packers, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Colts at Lions, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Michael Grady

Rams at Dolphins, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Chargers at Broncos, 3 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely

49ers at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak