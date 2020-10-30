Chris Jones’ viral comment about the Jets caught the attention of New York fans

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting much of a game Sunday when the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, 6-1, play host to the 0-7 Jets.

Naturally, the Chiefs aren’t treating the game at Arrowhead Stadium as a cakewalk, because that can be a recipe for disaster. Nevertheless, a comment by defensive lineman Chris Jones went viral on Thursday because it was unintentionally amusing.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher shared this quote from Jones:

Chris Jones on the Jets: "That's a very good football team. People forget that because they haven't won a game.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 29, 2020

This was widely shared on social media with many funny things said. Here are two examples:

Chris Jones on the Titanic: "That's a very good boat. People forget that because it sunk on its maiden voyage." https://t.co/oBFF9ws51U — Atlas Smugged (@arrpeebee) October 29, 2020

Lou Holtz is jealous he never thought of this trying to talk up the winless team he scheduled to warm up for Michigan. https://t.co/4C9TmSwsqW — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 29, 2020

Jets fans saw a longer clip of what Jones said, including praise for New York quarterback Sam Darnold, and they had a variety of responses, including self-deprecating humor.

Here is a sample of what was said:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

"They've been in a lot of close games."



He must define "close" as winning the coin toss lol. — Edward Jerlin (@ejerlin) October 29, 2020

Find yourself someone who looks at you the same way Chris Jones looks at the #Jets https://t.co/rA7Jiu3yxp — Sam Stolz (@sstolz8) October 29, 2020

Chris Jones trolling so hard HAHAHA https://t.co/9Hoa0jgLj5 — Blake (@blakenyjets) October 29, 2020

Chiefs should get the W just for him providing these answers with a straight face. — Matty J (@thelastmetsfan) October 29, 2020

Chris Jones turns into a comedian on Thursday by calling the Jets a "very good football team." #TakeFlight @RobbySabo



Story: https://t.co/iDUDfaJ0of pic.twitter.com/xKglifYM5C — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) October 29, 2020

They cut off the end of the quote where he said “But Gase is hands down the worst coach in the league so they have no chance” — Was Adam Gase Fired Today? (@GaseWas) October 29, 2020

“They’ve been in a lot of close football games”



Must not be watching any tape from any game this season. #TakeFlight https://t.co/P9SHi8L2eh — Frank (@FrankJDeNike) October 30, 2020

Chris Jones was able to say that with a straight face. You can’t teach that #Jets https://t.co/nq9Sm2f3BZ — Pat_G (@SadJetsFan11) October 30, 2020

Yea i got bridge to sell you it right under my nephew lego box — michael kemp (@playoffspicture) October 29, 2020