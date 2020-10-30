For Pete's Sake
Chris Jones’ viral comment about the Jets caught the attention of New York fans
The oddsmakers aren’t expecting much of a game Sunday when the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, 6-1, play host to the 0-7 Jets.
Naturally, the Chiefs aren’t treating the game at Arrowhead Stadium as a cakewalk, because that can be a recipe for disaster. Nevertheless, a comment by defensive lineman Chris Jones went viral on Thursday because it was unintentionally amusing.
ESPN’s Adam Teicher shared this quote from Jones:
This was widely shared on social media with many funny things said. Here are two examples:
Jets fans saw a longer clip of what Jones said, including praise for New York quarterback Sam Darnold, and they had a variety of responses, including self-deprecating humor.
Here is a sample of what was said:
