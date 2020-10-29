SportsBeat KC: More frightening ... Chiefs against the Jets, or our Halloween masks?

Is Chiefs coach Andy Reid scared of the New York Jets? AP

On this Halloween edition of SportsBeat KC, the masks come on for some of the members of The Star’s A-Team of Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope, Sam Mellinger and Sam McDowell, along with host Blair Kerkhoff.

And the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the winless New York Jets could become a frightening matter of its own.

In this holiday episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, the group covers several topics, from Eric Bieniemy’s prospects of becoming the Jets’ next head coach, to Le’Veon Bell’s incentive to have a big game against his former teammates, and Travis Kelce’s comments from earlier in the week when he said he likes playing the team’s “plumber or electrician” role.

Also, everyone has a Halloween costume story, some filled with more distress than others.

Story links:

How comparing himself to a plumber, electrician reflects growth of Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Jets coach says Le’Veon Bell is in a “great” spot in KC. As for his time in NY...

Vegas betting line says Chiefs-Jets is one of the most lopsided games in NFL history