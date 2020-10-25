For Pete's Sake
Watch the highlights from the Chiefs’ 43-16 win over Broncos in Denver
For a kid from Texas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem bothered by winter weather.
Mahomes has won snow games against the Colts in the 2018 playoffs, against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium last year and again Sunday in Denver.
The Chiefs crushed the Broncos 43-16, scoring touchdowns via the rush, pass, kick return and on defense. It was the Chiefs’ 10th straight win against Denver dating to the 2015 season.
Here are the highlights from Sunday’s victory at Empower Field at Mile High (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):
Only interested in the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, starting with Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 11-yard run:
Safety Daniel Sorensen’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Chiefs a 17-6 lead:
After a Broncos’ field goal, Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
In the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill:
With the game in hand, Mahomes was removed and backup Chad Henne scored on a 1-yard run:
Comments