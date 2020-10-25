Watch the highlights from the Chiefs’ 43-16 win over Broncos in Denver

For a kid from Texas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem bothered by winter weather.

Mahomes has won snow games against the Colts in the 2018 playoffs, against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium last year and again Sunday in Denver.

The Chiefs crushed the Broncos 43-16, scoring touchdowns via the rush, pass, kick return and on defense. It was the Chiefs’ 10th straight win against Denver dating to the 2015 season.

Here are the highlights from Sunday’s victory at Empower Field at Mile High (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Only interested in the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, starting with Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 11-yard run:

Safety Daniel Sorensen’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Chiefs a 17-6 lead:

That pick six was DIRTY



: #KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/KYrZNUUUHw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2020

After a Broncos’ field goal, Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown:

PRINGLE TO THE CRIB



: #KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/KTTGUVRKZ2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2020

In the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill:

With the game in hand, Mahomes was removed and backup Chad Henne scored on a 1-yard run:

Chad Henne had to spike it after his rushing TD @Chiefs



#KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/Q06YjmuhOF — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 25, 2020