For Pete's Sake

Watch the highlights from the Chiefs’ 43-16 win over Broncos in Denver

For a kid from Texas, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem bothered by winter weather.

Mahomes has won snow games against the Colts in the 2018 playoffs, against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium last year and again Sunday in Denver.

The Chiefs crushed the Broncos 43-16, scoring touchdowns via the rush, pass, kick return and on defense. It was the Chiefs’ 10th straight win against Denver dating to the 2015 season.

Here are the highlights from Sunday’s victory at Empower Field at Mile High (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Only interested in the Chiefs touchdowns? Here they are, starting with Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 11-yard run:

Safety Daniel Sorensen’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Chiefs a 17-6 lead:

After a Broncos’ field goal, Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown:

In the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill:

With the game in hand, Mahomes was removed and backup Chad Henne scored on a 1-yard run:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
