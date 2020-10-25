Kansas City Star Logo
‘This is sad & pathetic.’ Broncos fans react to 10th straight loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) falls as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) falls as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey AP

The 2015 season will hold a special place in the hearts of Broncos fans because Denver won Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos had a 12-4 record that season, including a 31-24 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, scoring two touchdowns in the final 36 seconds. That seems like ancient history, but it’s important to note because it’s the last time the Broncos have beaten the Chiefs.

On Sunday, the Chiefs rolled to a 43-16 win at Denver, beating the Broncos for a 10th straight time.

Denver fans were not happy to see their team lose again.

