‘This is sad & pathetic.’ Broncos fans react to 10th straight loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) falls as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP

The 2015 season will hold a special place in the hearts of Broncos fans because Denver won Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos had a 12-4 record that season, including a 31-24 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, scoring two touchdowns in the final 36 seconds. That seems like ancient history, but it’s important to note because it’s the last time the Broncos have beaten the Chiefs.

On Sunday, the Chiefs rolled to a 43-16 win at Denver, beating the Broncos for a 10th straight time.

Denver fans were not happy to see their team lose again.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I needed this laugh this week. Free bit of advice for Elway and #BroncosCountry -If you want to build an offense that rivals the #Chiefs, ya need bright offensive minds. Uncle Vic & Shurmur ain’t it. Bring Eric Bieniemy back to Colorado or keep repeating the cycle — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) October 25, 2020

This performance deserves watching freaking Chad Henne scoring on you. #BroncosCountry — That Guy (@BDubCO) October 25, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Of course, the Chiefs score a TD. What do you expect? Our defense is getting gassed, so obviously, they're gonna give up plays, an eventually give up a TD.



Broncos down 37-9....This is sad & pathetic. #BroncosCountry #KCvsDEN — A-Fizzle (@A_Fizzle_daTrue) October 25, 2020

There u go. The missed PAT evens things out...lol #BroncosCountry #putmeoutofmymisery — Antonio Cano (@showme_27) October 25, 2020

OK. Time to go shovel my driveway. @Chiefs up 37-9. #BroncosCountry — Tom Mustin (@TomMustin) October 25, 2020

Drew Lock not the guy, too inaccurate #BroncosCountry — Chris (@cgamblor) October 25, 2020

Thats it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a Broncos fan. I’ve been a fan since 1995 and a season ticket holder since 2001. I will no longer watch you guys on TV nor renew my season tickets. I’m taking my fanhood to KC where they actually know how to run a football team — (@BlackAirF1) October 25, 2020

Elway may as well be the team owner at this point. When Pat Bowlen was alive, he was at least considered another employee. The Bowlen kids either don’t care, or they’re starstruck by 7. Either way, he has leeched more and more power over the years. — Ivan McNabb (@SCOTSPLAY) October 25, 2020

I’m still blown away that the only returnable kickoff all game went back for a touchdown — Keith Deep (@KeithDeepFl) October 25, 2020

Why are @Broncos fans so upset? Should thank KC for putting DEN back in our place & showing fans how far we are from being competitive.



I see an All-World QB, an innovative HC, the best STC in the NFL in Toub & a healthy team in KC.



Dont be mad, take notes#BroncosCountry — (@V_Broncos) October 25, 2020

No shame in losing to KC but it’s concerning how non-competitive the Broncos were. That was embarrassing. #BroncosCountry — Matt Heydt (@MatthewHeydt) October 25, 2020