Watch the highlights from Chiefs’ 31-13 win over Colts in AFC divisional playoff game

In the end, there really weren’t many nervous moments for Chiefs fans in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs scored the game’s first 17 points and rolled to a 31-13 win over Indianapolis.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but he ran for a score as part of a four-TD rushing effort by Kansas City.

Here are the highlights, and if that video doesn’t play, click here to watch.

If you just want to watch the Chiefs touchdowns, they are below.

Damien Williams scored first on a 10-yard touchdown run:

Tyreek Hill got the second score of the opening quarter on a 36-yard run:

Mahomes’ 4-yard rush ended the first-half scoring:

Darrel Williams’ 6-yard touchdown run capped the scoring: