Broncos’ attempt at flea flicker went terribly (and hilariously) wrong against Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, center, is hauled down after picking up a fumble by Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, right, and offensive tackle Garett Bolles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

It wasn’t really flea-flicker weather during Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game, but Denver’s attempt at the trick play went hilariously wrong. And it had nothing to do with the cold or snow.

No, blame it on a bad pitch from Denver running back Melvin Gordon. Well, from the Chiefs’ perspective, it was just right.

Gordon took a handoff from Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, but he tossed the ball too high and it went over Lock’s head. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was rushing, and he scooped up the ball and returned it 14 yards.

That set up a Chiefs field goal. Here is the comically poor attempt at a flea flicker by the Broncos:

Lock, the former Mizzou and Lee’s Summit High School star, did make a nice tackle as he helped bring Clark down.