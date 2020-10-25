Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Broncos’ attempt at flea flicker went terribly (and hilariously) wrong against Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, center, is hauled down after picking up a fumble by Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, right, and offensive tackle Garett Bolles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, center, is hauled down after picking up a fumble by Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, right, and offensive tackle Garett Bolles during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP

It wasn’t really flea-flicker weather during Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game, but Denver’s attempt at the trick play went hilariously wrong. And it had nothing to do with the cold or snow.

No, blame it on a bad pitch from Denver running back Melvin Gordon. Well, from the Chiefs’ perspective, it was just right.

Gordon took a handoff from Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, but he tossed the ball too high and it went over Lock’s head. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was rushing, and he scooped up the ball and returned it 14 yards.

That set up a Chiefs field goal. Here is the comically poor attempt at a flea flicker by the Broncos:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lock, the former Mizzou and Lee’s Summit High School star, did make a nice tackle as he helped bring Clark down.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

For Pete's Sake

Four bumbling plays from Eagles-Giants game sum up NFC East woes this season

October 23, 2020 10:11 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service