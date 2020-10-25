Here is who national experts are predicting will win the Chiefs-Broncos game

There are three reasons to think Sunday’s Chiefs game in Denver will be close.

First is the weather because snow is in the forecast. Next, it’s a division road game for the Chiefs. Third, this will be the Chiefs’ second road game in seven days.

Most NFL pundits are expecting a tight contest at Empower Field in Denver.

Fifty-nine experts from around the nation made predictions for Sunday’s game. Here are the picks and what they’re saying about the game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m., and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5).

Each of the eight CBS Sports writers believe the Chiefs will win: Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Dave Richard, Jared Dubin and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco sees a 24-20 final. This is what he wrote: “The Chiefs are playing on a short week and are back out on the road again. That can be a challenge. The Broncos looked good beating the Patriots, and I think some of that play will carry over here. The Chiefs will win it. But it will be close.”

The Chiefs will win 30-27 says Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. Here is a part of what he wrote: “This is a dangerous matchup for the Chiefs. Their most convincing wins this season have been followed by letdowns, and Vic Fangio’s underrated defense will make it tougher for Patrick Mahomes to convert third-and-longs when Andy Reid’s new run-run-pass approach hits a roadblock.”

The Chiefs will win say Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith sees a 28-17 score. This is part of what he wrote: “The Broncos’ defense did impressive work in upsetting the Patriots on Sunday, but there’s no slowing down the Chiefs’ offense.” Florio predicted a 31-21 final. He wrote: “The Chiefs already have stubbed their toe in the division this month. It’s not likely to happen again, Denver’s upset of the Patriots notwithstanding.”

A 34-20 Chiefs win is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Patrick Mahomes II is 5-0 with a 103.4 passer rating against Denver.”

Each of The Star’s writers see the Chiefs winning: Herbie Teope (38-21), Vahe Gregorian (31-14), Blair Kerkhoff (23-16), Sam McDowell (27-14) and Sam Mellinger (27-23).

All seven writers at USA Today believe the Chiefs will prevail: Jarrett Bell (34-27 final score), Nate Davis (31-23), Jori Epstein (27-21), Mike Jones (32-19), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (34-21), Lorenzo Reyes (33-21) and Tom Schad (28-24).

All 10 experts at ESPN forecast a Chiefs victory: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Trey Wingo, Damien Woody and Seth Wickersham.

The Chiefs will win, say all six Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers: Connor Orr, Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldich, Albert Breer, Andrew Brandt and Jenny Vrentas.

A Chiefs victory is the call from each of the nine SB Nation writers: Kyle Posey, Alexis Chassen, Pete Sweeney, RJ Ochoa, Jenna Thomas, Ed Valentine, Brandon Lee Gowton, David Fucillo and Ameer Tyree.

All 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News picked the Chiefs: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Craig Miller, David Moore, John Owing, Newy Scruggs, Kevin Sherrington and Calvin Watkins.