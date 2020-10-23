Kevin Harlan, who will call Chiefs-Broncos game, expects to see ‘renewed’ Le’Veon Bell

Kevin Harlan will call Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game, meaning he might get to see Le’Veon Bell’s debut with a new team — for the second time.

“I had his first game with the Jets, too,” Harlan said. “Last year we had their opener against the Bills in New York, and Bell was terrific. He touched the ball multiple times, he was running as well as catching. He’s always a weapon.”

Bell had skipped the entire 2018 season after playing five seasons for the Steelers, and signed with the Jets. In the 2019 opener, which Harlan worked, Bell rushed for 60 yards and had 32 receiving yards. He caught a touchdown pass and had a two-point conversion.

Last week, the Jets released Bell and he signed with the Chiefs. He didn’t play Monday at Buffalo, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Wednesday was asked about how Bell would be used Sunday against Denver.

“I think we’ll take it day by day, just see how he does and what he’s comfortable with,” Reid said. “One thing you try not to forget is how much volume you have at this point in the year. ... So, just see exactly where he’s at, but he’ll get in, he’ll practice, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Regardless of the number of touches Bell gets, Harlan expects good things from the running back this season.

“I don’t know if he’s the same back that we last saw at Arrowhead in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform, but he’s got to be at least 80% or 90% of that,” Harlan said. “And 80% or 90% of what Le’Veon Bell was is still pretty good, and he can be used even probably more in this offense. He’ll be a real good wild card for Andy and Eric (Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator) to use and use I think very effectively.

“Clearly, his role will expand as the season goes on, but I think if he stays healthy there’s no doubt that he will help this offense be even more difficult than it already is.”

The Chiefs’ rushing offense, which is averaging 140.3 yards per game, ranks sixth in the NFL. In Monday’s 26-17 win at Buffalo, they rushed for 245 yards, and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 161 yards.

The Chiefs did that behind an offensive line that has dealt with injuries (Kelechi Osemele and Mitchell Schwartz) and opt-outs because of the pandemic (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“So, that’s the NFL now, it’s versatility at offensive line and putting it together, but the biggest differences I think for Le’Veon will be ... just the culture that Reid has constructed,” Harlan said. “So that when you bring in someone like Bell or you bring in a rookie who’s as talented as Edwards-Helaire, you’re talking about the continuity in the winning atmosphere but also the culture that they’ve established and the precision required for it. I think it gets players going.

“I think a renewed Le’Veon Bell is what I would expect the Chiefs fans will get a really useful and exciting addition to an offense that already just seems to be jaw dropping every weekend anyway. This just adds more fuel to the fire certainly for that offense.”

While preparing to call the game featuring the Chiefs, 5-1, Harlan said they’re the best team in the NFL. He praised their bounce-back effort against the Bills after losing at home to the Raiders.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, Harlan said, the Chiefs are going to get “the best effort from every team they face every single week. It’s just human nature.”

That focus from opponents will help the Chiefs.

“Just the fact that they are at the top of the mountain, and everyone wants to knock them off and so they’re going to get the best punch from every team every week,” Harlan said. “And so that kind of resiliency will be measured. And I think it will put the Chiefs in a very good position. I think they’ll benefit from having to be at their best every single week in the NFL regular season.”