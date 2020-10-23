Weather could be a factor in Sunday’s Chiefs-Broncos game

Has a trend started for Chiefs-Broncos games?

Last year, the Chiefs thumped the Broncos 23-3 at Arrowhead Stadium on a snowy and cold day in Kansas City. On Sunday, the Chiefs are set to face the Broncos at Empower Field in Denver, and those same weather conditions are expected.

Not that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is concerned.

“I’m excited for it and it’s going to be a snow game, so I’m pretty excited for that as well,” Mahomes told reporters this week when asked about playing in Denver this Sunday and in his NFL debut. “That first start, it was (a) crazy one. First off, it was extremely cold. It felt like it was zero degrees outside so first time playing in that type of weather and just going out there and having fun.”

Here is what the forecasters are saying about Sunday’s weather in Denver ahead of the Chiefs-Broncos game, which starts at 3:25 p.m.:

The Weather Channel is expecting a high temperature of 23 degrees on Sunday. It wrote: “Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. Much colder. ... Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.”

The National Weather Service said snow will begin in the early morning hours on Sunday:

Winter returns Sunday with snow & much colder temperatures. Are you prepared? Roads will become slick & snow-packed for travelers. #cowx pic.twitter.com/5TVlLM7iAQ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 23, 2020

NFLWeather.com expects the temperature to be 20 degrees at kickoff and the wind chill to be 7 degrees by game’s end. It says 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall.

Lisa Hidalgo of the Denver Channel said the high temperature will be 25 degrees and the low Sunday will be 5 degrees with snow.

Accuweather is calling for even colder temperatures with a high of 21 degrees. It wrote: “Periods of snow in the morning, accumulating 3-6 inches; otherwise, cloudy and much colder.”

Dave Aguilera of CBS 4 in Denver also predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday with the high temperature reaching 22 degrees. “We might be shiverin’ and shovelin’ a whole bunch by the time we get to Sunday and Monday,” he said.

That should make for fun viewing for football fans. But more importantly, that snow should help firefighters battling the wildfires in Colorado.