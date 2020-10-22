TV broadcast map and announcers for Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Broncos

Announcer Kevin Harlan had expected to call the Chiefs’ season opener against the Houston Texans, but he couldn’t get away from his other job: broadcasting the NBA playoffs.

Because he was in the NBA bubble in Florida, Harlan couldn’t leave for Kansas City. He also had planned to call at least one Chiefs preseason game as well, but they were all canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But finally, on Sunday, Harlan will work the Chiefs game when they take on the Broncos in Denver. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m., and the game is on Ch. 5.

It’s been a weird NFL season for Harlan, who unexpectedly had two weeks off. He and former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green were supposed to call the Steelers-Titans game on Oct. 4, but it was postponed due to a COVID-19 breakout at Tennessee’s facility.

The following week, Harlan and Green were set to work the Patriots-Broncos contest but that was pushed back a week because of positive tests among New England players.

“It was just really, really strange,” Harlan said. “I still had my radio schedule with Monday nights and then threw a Thursday night Tom Brady game in there, so I was still doing a game a week but it was weird not doing two weeks in a row with Trent.

“And now as it turns out he’s not going to do this weekend. So I’ll have a different partner in there for for this game which is going to a good chunk of the country.”

Green will be at his son’s football game at Northwestern. Jay Feely will be the analyst working with Harlan, and Melanie Collins will be the reporter. As Harlan noted, a big chunk of the country will see the Chiefs-Broncos game. Here is the map from 506Sports.com (blue represents the KC game):

The Chiefs game will be seen by people in the blue states in this map. Courtesty of 506Sports.com

Viewers in Kansas City will also see the Titans-Steelers game at noon on CBS and the Packers-Texans game on Fox (Ch. 4), also at noon.

Here are the broadcast teams for Week 7 of the NFL season (from the networks):

Packers at Texans, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Steelers at Titans, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Panthers at Saints, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okman

Bills at Jets, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and A.J. Ross

Browns at Bengals, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Lions at Falcons, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard and Jennifer Hale

Cowboys at Washington, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Seahawks at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak

49ers at Patriots, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Jaguars at Chargers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss